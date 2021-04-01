No new charges laid against Myanmar's Suu Kyi at court hearing: lawyer

FILE PHOTO: Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi waits for the arrival of her delegation before the Japan Myanmar Summit meeting with Japan's Prime Minster Shinzo Abe (not pictured) at Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo, Japan October 9, 2018. Nicolas Datiche/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

(Reuters) - No new charges were laid against Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi at a court hearing on Thursday, one of her lawyers told Reuters.

“No new charges have been added,” Min Min Soe said by telephone.

A media report had said that Suu Kyi, who has been detained since a coup on Feb. 1 and charged with several minor crimes, could also be charged with treason.