Myanmar police file charges against Suu Kyi for offences under import-export law: document

A person holds up a placard depicting Aung San Suu Kyi after the military seized power in a coup in Myanmar, outside United Nations venue in Bangkok, Thailand February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

(Reuters) - Myanmar’s police have filed charges against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi for breaches of an import-export law and sought her detention until Feb. 15, according to a police document seen on Wednesday.

The document from a police station in the capital Naypyitaw said military officers who searched Suu Kyi’s residence had found hand-held radios that were imported illegally and used without permission.