Myanmar's Suu Kyi faces new charge in court, appears in good health: lawyer

FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators hold placards with the image of Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

(Reuters) - Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared in good health at a court hearing via video conferencing on Monday, during which an additional charge was added to those filed against her after a coup a month ago, a lawyer for her said.

Lawyer Min Min Soe told Reuters Suu Kyi had requested to see her legal team during the hearing via video link. The additional charge is from the country’s colonial-era penal code, which prohibits publishing information that may “cause fear or alarm”.

Min Min Soe said the next hearing would be March 15.