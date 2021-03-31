Myanmar's Suu Kyi healthy, has discussed only legal case: lawyer

FILE PHOTO: Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi sits before giving her Nobel Lecture at City Hall in Oslo June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/

(Reuters) - A lawyer for Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi said her client appeared in good health during a video meeting on Wednesday, during which only the case against her was discussed.

Min Min Soe, who is representing Suu Kyi, told Reuters by phone that the detained Nobel laureate wanted to meet lawyers in person and did not agree with having to conduct discussions by video, which were in the presence of police.

Min Min Soe said Suu Kyi “looks healthy, her skin complexion is good”. Her hearing is scheduled for April 1.