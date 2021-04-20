Thai PM says not attending ASEAN summit on Myanmar in Jakarta

FILE PHOTO: Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha attends a family photo session with new cabinet ministers (not pictured) at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Tuesday that he would not be attending a summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta on April 24, where the crisis in army-ruled Myanmar is set to be discussed.

Prayuth said Thailand would be represented by Deputy Prime Minister Don Pramudwinai, who is also foreign minister, at the meeting of ASEAN leaders at the bloc’s Jakarta headquarters.