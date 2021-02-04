Total assessing impact of Myanmar coup on its projects

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil and gas company Total is seen at a petrol station in Neuville Saint Remy, France, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - Total on Thursday said it was assessing the impact on its operations and projects in Myanmar after the military seized power on Monday.

The French oil major added its highest priority in Myanmar remained the safety of its personnel and their families and contractors.

Myanmar’s military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other leaders of her party.

Woodside, Australia’s top independent gas producer, is working with Total and Myanmar-based MPRL E&P to develop the A-6 project in waters more than 2,000 metres deep off Myanmar’s southwest coast.