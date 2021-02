FILE PHOTO: A Twitter logo is seen outside the company headquarters, during a purported demonstration by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump to protest the social media company's permanent suspension of the President's Twitter account, in San Francisco, California, U.S., January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - Mobile operators and internet service providers in Myanmar received a government directive on Friday to block access to Twitter and Instagram in the country until “further notice”, Norwegian telecom Telenor said in a statement.

The announcement comes a day after authorities ordered internet providers to block Facebook.