In call with deputy Myanmar military chief, U.N. envoy condemns coup

A man wearing a red ribbon attends a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.N. Myanmar envoy Christine Schraner Burgener spoke with the country’s deputy military chief Soe Win overnight, strongly condemning the military’s actions and calling for the immediate release of all those detained, a U.N. spokesman said on Friday.

The Myanmar army detained the country’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others on Monday in response to “election fraud,” handed power to military chief Min Aung Hlaing and imposed a one-year state of emergency.