U.N. alarmed at sharp deterioration in Myanmar human rights environment

FILE PHOTO: The United Nations flag is seen during the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova/File Photo

(Reuters) - The United Nations in Myanmar said on Thursday it was alarmed by recent acts of violence in the country that illustrated a sharp deterioration in the human rights environment there.

“The United Nations in Myanmar calls for those responsible for human rights violations to be held accountable, including the perpetrators and their chain of command,” it said in a statement.