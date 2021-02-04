Myanmar military should step down, free detainees, Biden says in foreign policy speech

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives to speak to State Depaartment staff during a visit by Biden at the State Department in Washington, U.S., February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Myanmar’s military should relinquish power and release officials and activists detained in a coup, U.S. President Joe Biden said in his first foreign policy address on Thursday.

Biden said the United States was working with allies and partners to address the generals’ takeover on Monday, during which they arrested elected leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilians.

“There can be no doubt in a democracy force should never seek to overrule the will of the people or attempt to erase the outcome of a credible election,” said Biden.

“The Burmese military should relinquish power they have seized and release the advocates and activists and officials they have detained, lift the restrictions on telecommunications and refrain from violence.”