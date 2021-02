White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki delivers remarks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is concerned about China’s absence from any international conversation about the recent coup in Myanmar, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

“Certainly we are concerned about China’s absence from the conversation and lack of a vocal role,” Psaki said a White House briefing.