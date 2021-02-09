State Dept. says Myanmar a priority for U.S, assistance review underway

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks during a news briefing at the department in Washington, U.S., February 9, 2021. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is continuing to make Myanmar a priority and is conducting a review of assistance to the country to ensure those responsible for the coup face “significant consequences,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday.

In a press briefing, he condemned the violence against the demonstrators in Myanmar and repeated the U.S. call for the military to relinquish power.

He added there will be more on the Biden administration’s response on Myanmar in the coming days.