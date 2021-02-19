Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

U.S. 'saddened' by death of Myanmar protester, condemns violence against anti-coup demonstrators

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States was saddened by reports of the death of a protester against Myanmar’s military coup, and condemned the use of force against demonstrators, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Friday.

Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, who just turned 20, died on Friday after being on life support since being taken to hospital on Feb. 9, according to her family.

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Simon Lewis; Editing by Chris Reese

