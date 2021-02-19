U.S. 'saddened' by death of Myanmar protester, condemns violence against anti-coup demonstrators

Slideshow ( 2 images )

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States was saddened by reports of the death of a protester against Myanmar’s military coup, and condemned the use of force against demonstrators, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Friday.

Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, who just turned 20, died on Friday after being on life support since being taken to hospital on Feb. 9, according to her family.