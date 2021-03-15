U.S. says Myanmar military's violence against protesters is 'immoral and indefensible'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said on Monday the Myanmar military’s violence against protesters was “immoral and indefensible” after the country’s bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 coup.

Supporters of detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi took to the streets again on Monday despite the deaths of dozens of protesters on Sunday.

“The junta has responded to calls for the restoration of democracy in Burma with bullets,” Porter said.

“These tactics are a reminder that Burma’s military conducted this coup for their own selfish gains and not to represent the will of the people.”