Police fire a water cannon at protesters demonstrating against the coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

(Reuters) - Myanmar police fired water cannon at protesters in the country’s capital Naypyitaw for a second day on Tuesday, as the crowd protesting against the military’s seizure of power refused to disperse, video footage posted on Facebook showed.