FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 16, 2018 / 2:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Three Rohingya from same family killed by Bangladesh truck

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA (Reuters) - A truck overturned in a Bangladeshi refugee camp for Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar on Monday, killing at least four refugees, three from the same family, police said.

The accident happened in Cox’s Bazar, next to Myanmar, and one of the dead was a month-old baby, police said.

A truck carrying bamboo overturned near the Balukhali camp, home to thousands of Rohingya.

Most Rohingya refugees live in shacks made of bamboo and

plastic sheets that cling to steep, denuded hills in Cox’s Bazar. Their numbers have swelled since last August when

an army operation in Myanmar, following Rohingya insurgents’

attacks on security forces, prompted an exodus to Bangladesh.

Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.