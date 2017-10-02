FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bangladesh, Myanmar agree on 'working group' for refugee plan: minister
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 2, 2017 / 9:32 AM / 18 days ago

Bangladesh, Myanmar agree on 'working group' for refugee plan: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, (Reuters) - Bangladesh and Myanmar agreed on Monday to set up a “joint working group” on the repatriation of Rohingya Muslim refugee who have fled to Bangladesh, Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali told reporters after talks with a Myanmar official.

“We are looking forward to a peaceful solution to the crisis,” Ali said after his talks with Myanmar government official Kyaw Tint Swe.

More than half a million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar have fled to neighboring Bangladesh since late August, to escape what the United Nations has branded ethnic cleansing by Myanmar’s military.

Reporting by Ruma Paul; Writing by Robert Birsel; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.