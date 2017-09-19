FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain says suspends training of Myanmar military following violence
September 19, 2017

Britain says suspends training of Myanmar military following violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has suspended its training program for military in Myanmar due to the violence in Rakhine state, a British government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Human rights monitors and fleeing Rohingya say the army and Rakhine Buddhist vigilantes have mounted a campaign of arson aimed at driving out the Muslim population.

“In light of the ongoing violence in Burma’s Rakhine State, the growing humanitarian crisis it has caused, and our deep concern about the human rights abuses that are taking place, we have decided to suspend the educational courses provided to the Burmese military until there is an acceptable resolution to the current situation,” the spokesman said in a statement.

“We call on the Burmese Armed Forces to take immediate steps to stop the violence in Rakhine and ensure the protection of all civilians, to allow full access for humanitarian aid.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan

