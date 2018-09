UK says ICC referral may need to be considered over Rohingya treatment

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday that the international community should consider referring the treatment of Rohingya in Myanmar to the International Criminal Court unless those responsible are tried and held accountable in the country.

“If there is not going to be accountability and justice in Burma, then the international community needs to look at all options including ICC referral,” Hunt said on Twitter, posting during a visit to Myanmar.

“The latter would need the support of the security council which it may not get so we need to look at other options too.”