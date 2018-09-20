FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 12:25 PM / Updated 12 minutes ago

UK says ICC referral may need to be considered over Rohingya treatment

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday that the international community should consider referring the treatment of Rohingya in Myanmar to the International Criminal Court unless those responsible are tried and held accountable in the country.

FILE PHOTO: Rohingya refugees shout slogans as they take part in a protest at the Kutupalong refugee camp to mark the one year anniversary of their exodus in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh August 25, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

“If there is not going to be accountability and justice in Burma, then the international community needs to look at all options including ICC referral,” Hunt said on Twitter, posting during a visit to Myanmar.

“The latter would need the support of the security council which it may not get so we need to look at other options too.”

Reporting by William James and Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Hugh Lawson

