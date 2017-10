People watch as bodies of children and other Rohingya refugees are transported after their boat with passengers fleeing from Myanmar capsized off the Inani beach near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

GENEVA (Reuters) - A boat carrying 130 Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar has capsized off the Bay of Bengal, the International Organization for Migration said on Thursday.

IOM’s Bangladesh office tweeted that 13 bodies had been recovered, including 8 children.