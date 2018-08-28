FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 7:39 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

China says pressure unhelpful in resolving Rohingya issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday that exerting pressure was not helpful in resolving the issue of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar after U.N. investigators said Myanmar’s military had carried out mass killings of members of the minority.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing in response to a question on a U.N. report issued on Monday, which also called for the Myanmar military’s commander-in-chief and five generals to be prosecuted.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel

