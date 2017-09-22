FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
September 22, 2017 / 8:02 AM / in a month

China welcomes Myanmars efforts to alleviate situation in Rakhine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China welcomes the measures taken by Myanmar’s government to alleviate the situation in Rakhine state.

A Rohingya refugee child washes in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Wang made the comments in New York on Thursday on during a meeting on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly with Myanmar officials, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

More than 400,000 Muslim Rohingya have fled from Rakhine across the border to Bangladesh following a counter-insurgency offensive by Myanmar’s army in the wake of militant attacks on security forces. U.N. officials have described Myanmar’s strategy as “ethnic cleansing”.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
