China welcomes Myanmars efforts to alleviate situation in Rakhine

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China welcomes the measures taken by Myanmar’s government to alleviate the situation in Rakhine state.

A Rohingya refugee child washes in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Wang made the comments in New York on Thursday on during a meeting on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly with Myanmar officials, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

More than 400,000 Muslim Rohingya have fled from Rakhine across the border to Bangladesh following a counter-insurgency offensive by Myanmar’s army in the wake of militant attacks on security forces. U.N. officials have described Myanmar’s strategy as “ethnic cleansing”.