Myanmar says working to ensure returns of Rohingya refugees
December 5, 2017 / 10:56 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Myanmar says working to ensure returns of Rohingya refugees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Myanmar told the United Nations on Tuesday that it was finalizing terms for a joint working group with Bangladesh that will launch the process of safe and voluntary return of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees within about two months.

A Rohingya refugee looks at the full moon with a child in tow at Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Htin Lynn, Myanmar’s ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, told a special session of the Human Rights Council that his government was ready to work with all international partners to ensure the “voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation” and resettlement of the displaced - whom he did not refer to as Rohingya.

“There will be no camps,” he added.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
