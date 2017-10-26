Myanmar's Rohingya exodus: A desperate escape

(Reuters) - The world’s fastest-growing humanitarian crisis shows no signs of abating, two months after militant attacks triggered a military crackdown in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

A Rohingya refugee man carries his son on his back and his belongings as he arrives at a port after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

This week thousands of new Rohingya Muslim refugees crossed the border into neighboring Bangladesh, fleeing hunger and a campaign of attacks by Myanmar security forces and Buddhist mobs that the United Nations has called ethnic cleansing.

Exhausted, hungry and destitute, they join more than 600,000 who earlier fled what the military has called “clearance operations” in Rohingya villages after the Aug. 25 attacks by Rohingya militants.

They have crossed land borders, rivers and treacherous seas to seek refuge in crowded camps in Bangladesh, itself a poor country struggling, along with international aid agencies, to cope with the influx.

This multimedia essay uses a combination of Reuters graphics, pictures and video to show how the crisis unfolded, the exodus of the Rohingya and their lives as refugees in Bangladesh.

See the graphic "A Desperate Escape" here: tmsnrt.rs/2xIvxQF