International criminal court says it has jurisdiction over alleged deportations of Rohingya

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The International Criminal Court ruled on Thursday it is able to exercise jurisdiction over allegations of deportations of Rohingya people from Myanmar to Bangladesh as a possible crime against humanity.

FILE PHOTO: Smoke is seen on the Myanmar border as Rohingya refugees walk on the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal, in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

Although Myanmar is not a member of the Hague-based court, Bangladesh is, and the cross-border nature of deportation is enough basis for jurisdiction, the court said in a decision.

Prosecutors, who have not launched any formal case related to alleged deportations from Myanmar, had asked judges for an advisory opinion on whether such actions could fall under the tribunal’s jurisdiction.