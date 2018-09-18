FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 6:32 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

War crimes prosecutor begins examining alleged Rohingya deportations

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Tuesday said her office had begun a preliminary examination into whether alleged forced deportations of Rohingya from Myanmar into Bangladesh could constitute war crimes or crimes against humanity.

FILE PHOTO: Rohingya refugees are reflected in rain water along an embankment next to paddy fields after fleeing from Myanmar into Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

The decision by Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda follows a ruling at the court earlier this month that it has jurisdiction over alleged forced deportations and related crimes because, while Myanmar is not a member of the court, Bangladesh is.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
