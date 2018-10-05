FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2018 / 8:55 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

U.N. agency concerned at fate of seven Rohingya deported by India

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations refugee agency voiced deep concern on Friday for the safety and security of seven Rohingya men deported from India to Myanmar, saying they had been denied access to legal counsel and a chance to have their asylum claims assessed.

Children from the Rohingya community play outside their shacks in a camp in New Delhi, India October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India deported seven Rohingya Muslim men to Myanmar on Thursday, raising fears of further repatriations among those sheltering in refugee camps in the country and concern that those returned faced the risk of abuse at the hands of Myanmar authorities.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Hugh Lawson

