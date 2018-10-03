FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 9:54 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India sends seven Rohingya to border to be deported to Myanmar

1 Min Read

GUWAHATI (Reuters) - Indian police on Wednesday sent seven Rohingya Muslims, jailed since 2012 on charges of illegal entry, in a bus to the border to be deported to neighboring Myanmar, a border police official told Reuters.

“This is a routine procedure, we deport all illegal foreigners,” said Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, additional director general of police in India’s northeastern state of Assam.

Reporting by Zarir Hussain in Guwahati; Writing by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Clarence Fernandez

