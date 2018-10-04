India's top court clears way for deportation of seven Rohingya to Myanmar

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a petition seeking to stop the government from deporting seven Rohingya men to neighboring Myanmar, the chief justice said, paving the way for their repatriation later in the day.

“We don’t want to interfere with the center’s (government’s) decision,” Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said.

Police on Wednesday bussed the men to the border to be deported for illegal entry, the first such move against the community. The men had been in a jail in northeast India since 2012.