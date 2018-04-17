FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 7:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK's Johnson calls for credible Myanmar probe into reported atrocities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Britain’s foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that Myanmar needed to start showing it is serious about the safety of the Rohingya and start a meaningful probe into atrocities which the United Nations has likened to ethnic cleansing.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives to greet New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters outside the Cabinet War rooms in central London, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“The Burmese authorities need to demonstrate that they are serious about the safety and security of the Rohingya. A credible independent investigation into reported atrocities is an important step in this process,” he said, according to a Foreign Office statement.

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary

