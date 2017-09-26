FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Number of new refugees from Myanmar in Bangladesh up to 480,000 - agencies
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 26, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 24 days ago

Number of new refugees from Myanmar in Bangladesh up to 480,000 - agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YANGON (Reuters) - The number of refugees arriving in Bangladesh from Myanmar since Aug. 25 has risen to 480,000, international aid bodies said on Tuesday, adding that the figure had risen because 35,000 new arrivals had not been included in a previous tally.

Rohingya refugees wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

The refugees are fleeing a Myanmar military offensive launched in response to about 30 coordinated attacks by Rohingya Muslim insurgents on Aug. 25.

“The change in the new arrivals figure ... is due, in large part, to the additional estimated 35,000 new arrivals settling in the two refugee camps, which was not reported in the last situation report,” the Inter-Sector Coordination Group of aid agencies said in a statement.

Writing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.