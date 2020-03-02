Seven suspected Rohingya robbers killed in shootout in Bangladesh

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladeshi police shot dead seven suspected Rohingya robbers on Monday during a shootout in southeast Bangladesh, a spokesman for a special police unit known as the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) said.

“Firearms and large amount of ammunition have been recovered from the spot. Our team is continuing search operations,” said Sujoy Sarkar, a spokesman for the police anti-crime unit.

More than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled from their homes in Myanmar after a military-led crackdown in 2017 and sought refuge across the border in Bangladesh. Most live in camps near the town of Cox’s Bazar.