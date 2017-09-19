U.S. urges Myanmar to address rights abuse allegations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday urged Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi to facilitate humanitarian aid for people affected by the violence in Rakhine State and to address “deeply troubling” human rights abuse allegations, the State Department said.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives for a meeting at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S. September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

In a call with Suu Kyi, Tillerson welcomed Myanmar’s commitment to allow the return of refugees who have fled the violence that has roiled the country in recent weeks, the State Department said.