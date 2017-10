COX‘S BAZAR, Bangladesh (Reuters) - An estimated 370,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees have fled to Bangladesh from violence in Myanmar since late August, a spokeswoman for the U.N. refugee agency, Vivian Tan, said on Tuesday.

Rohingya refugees get off a boat after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border through the Bay of Bengal, in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The government of Buddhist-majority Myanmar says its security forces are fighting Rohingya militants behind a surge of violence that began on Aug. 25. Many of the refugees say Myanmar authorities are intent on pushing Rohingya out of the country.