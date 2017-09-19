FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. investigator says he does not have permission to go to Myanmar
September 19, 2017 / 8:27 AM / a month ago

U.N. investigator says he does not have permission to go to Myanmar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The head of the U.N. fact-finding mission probing violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine state said on Tuesday he is still waiting for permission to enter the country.

Marzuki Darusman, President of the Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar, attends the 36th Session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

“We have not been able to proceed further in planning the presence of a fact-finding team on the ground until there is a clear signal from the government of Myanmar that the fact-finding mission is in fact enabled to access into the country,” Marzuki Darusman told the U.N. Human Rights Council.

“We continue to hold hopes, high hopes in fact, that this may be resolved.”

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
