EU executive to hold meeting this week on U.N. Myanmar report

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s executive in Brussels will hold a meeting this week with the authors of the U.N. report on Myanmar, which said on Monday that the southeast Asian state’s military had “genocidal intent” in action against the Rohingya.

“Those responsible for alleged serious and systemic human rights violation must be held to account,” said a spokeswoman for the European Commission. “Any further EU steps is something that would have to be discussed with the member states.”

The spokeswoman said the U.N. report was timely as the situation in Myanmar was still “extremely serious”.

The EU has sanctions on Myanmar but has shied away from targeting the commander-in-chief so far. The U.N. investigators said in their report the commander-in-chief and five generals should be prosecuted for orchestrating the gravest crimes under law.

The Myanmar government, which was sent an advance copy of the U.N. report in line with standard practice, has not commented.