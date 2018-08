(Reuters) - Britain’s foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said he would visit Myanmar to seek answers on the “deeply disturbing” treatment of the Rohingya people as revealed in a United Nations report released on Monday.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt presides over a United Nations Security Council meeting at United Nations (U.N.) headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

“There must be never be a hiding place for those who commit these kind of atrocities. Have decided to visit Burma to seek answers at the earliest opportunity,” Hunt said on Twitter. [L8N1VI1RY]