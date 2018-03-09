U.N. Myanmar expert wants genocide investigation

GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. independent investigator on human rights in Myanmar sees growing evidence to suspect genocide has been committed and wants prosecutions for crimes committed against entire ethnic and religious groups, she said in a report published on Friday.

A Rohingya refugee child looks at the vill from a hill at Unchiparang refugee camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh January 11, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Yanghee Lee, in a report submitted to the United Nations Human Rights Council, said she was “increasingly of the opinion that the events bear the hallmarks of genocide and therefore calls in the strongest terms for accountability.”

“The government leadership who did nothing to intervene, stop, or condemn these acts must also be held accountable.”