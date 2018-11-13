Rohingya face 'serious risk' if sent back to Myanmar: U.N. rights boss

FILE PHOTO: Rohingya refugees take part in a protest at the Kutupalong refugee camp to mark the one year anniversary of their exodus in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, August 25, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - United Nations human rights boss Michelle Bachelet called on Bangladesh on Tuesday to halt plans to repatriate 2,200 Rohingya refugees to Myanmar, warning that their lives would be at “serious risk”.

In a statement, she said that the U.N. human rights office continued to receive reports of ongoing violations committed against Muslim Rohingya in northern Rakhine, Myanmar - including alleged killings, disappearances and arbitrary arrests.