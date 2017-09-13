U.N. Security Council condemns excessive violence in Myanmar

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council expressed deep concern on Wednesday about violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, where about 400,000 Rohingya Muslims have been forced to flee to Bangladesh.

In a statement, the 15-member council “expressed concern about reports of excessive violence during the security operations and called for immediate steps to end the violence in Rakhine, de-escalate the situation, re-establish law and order, ensure the protection of civilians.”

British U.N. Ambassador Matthew Rycroft said it was the first time in nine years the council had agreed a statement on Myanmar.