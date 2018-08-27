U.S. says U.N. Rohingya probe adds to growing evidence against Myanmar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The results of a United Nations investigation released on Monday add to a “growing body of information indicating widespread human rights abuses” by Myanmar’s security forces against Rohingya Muslims, a spokesman for the U.S. State Department said.

FILE PHOTO: The remains of a burned Rohingya village is seen in this aerial photograph near Maungdaw, north of Rakhine State, Myanmar September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo

However, the United States would only decide whether genocide or crimes against humanity had been committed “after a thorough review of the available facts and relevant legal analysis,” the spokesman said.

In a report issued earlier on Monday, U.N. investigators said Myanmar’s military carried out mass killings and gang rapes of Rohingya with “genocidal intent” and the commander-in-chief and five generals should be prosecuted for the gravest crimes under international law.