U.N. rights forum condemns crimes against Rohingya, seeks access, justice
#World News
December 5, 2017 / 5:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.N. rights forum condemns crimes against Rohingya, seeks access, justice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. Human Rights Council on Tuesday condemned “the very likely commission of crimes against humanity” against Rohingya in Myanmar and called on the government to ensure justice for victims and access for U.N. investigators and aid workers.

The 47 member forum adopted a resolution brought by Bangladesh, which is sheltering 626,000 Muslim Rohingyas who fled violence that erupted in northern Rakhine state in August. The vote was 33 in favor, three against including China, with nine abstentions, and two delegations absent.

Myanmar’s ambassador Htin Lynn told the Geneva forum that his government “disassociated” itself from the resolution. “Politicisation and partiality seem to be taking root in our work...Any effort by the international community should not be fanning the flames on the ground,” he said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles

