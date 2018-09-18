FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 7:57 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Democratic transition in Myanmar 'at standstill': U.N. rights panel

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Myanmar’s democratic transition has ground to a standstill as authorities seek to silence critics while allowing hate speech, particularly against Muslim Rohingya, the head of a U.N. fact-finding human rights mission said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Myanmar's Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing (L) shakes hands with National League for Democracy (NLD) party leader Aung San Suu Kyi before their meeting in Naypyitaw December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo

“Democracy requires a government that accepts scrutiny, it depends on leadership that actively combats hate speech and harmful misinformation,” Marzuki Darusman, chair of the independent panel, told the U.N. Human Rights Council.

Myanmar’s ambassador, Kyaw Moe Tun, took to the floor at the Geneva forum to reject as “one-sided” the panel’s findings contained in a report issued on Aug 27 and issued more fully on Tuesday.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Andrew Heavens

