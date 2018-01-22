FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 12:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Rohingya citizenship and safety need addressing: U.N. refugee chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - More time is needed to prepare the return of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh to northern Rakhine state in Myanmar, the U.N. refugee chief said on Monday, after a Bangladeshi official said the plan to begin on Tuesday had been delayed.

“In order for the repatriation to be right, sustainable, actually viable, you need to really to address a number of issues that for the time being we have heard nothing about, including the citizenship issue, the rights of the Rohingya in Rakhine state, meaning freedom of movement, access to services, to livelihoods,” Filippo Grandi told Reuters.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles

