U.N.'s Bachelet presses for new body on crimes against Myanmar Rohingya

GENEVA (Reuters) - United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on Monday for an international mechanism to collect evidence of crimes against Muslim Rohingya in Myanmar including murder and torture, with a view to future prosecution.

FILE PHOTO: Former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet speaks from her office at the Palais Wilson on her first day as new United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva, Switzerland, September 3, 2018. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Bachelet, in her first speech to the Human Rights Council since taking office on Sept. 1, said: “This mechanism would also complement and support the preliminary examination of the ICC (International Criminal Court) Prosecutor.

“I urge the Council to pass a resolution and refer the matter to the General Assembly for its endorsement so that such a mechanism can be established.”