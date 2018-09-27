FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 2:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.N. sets up team to prepare Myanmar prosecution files

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations Human Rights Council voted on Thursday in favor of establishing a body to consolidate evidence of human rights abuses in Myanmar, including possible genocide, and prepare files for any future prosecution.

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows burned down villages once inhabited by the Rohingya seen from the Myanmar military helicopters that carried the U.N. envoys to northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Michelle Nichols/File Photo

The 47-member Council voted by 35 votes to three, with seven abstentions, in favor of a resolution brought by the European Union and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. China, the Philippines and Burundi voted against the move.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Hugh Lawson

