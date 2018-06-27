FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 9:41 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

U.N. rights envoy urges Myanmar to end discrimination against Rohingya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights investigator on Myanmar called on the government on Wednesday to “dismantle the system of discrimination” against the Muslim Rohingya minority and to restore their rights to citizenship and property.

Rohingya refugee children leave school after a morning of classes in Shamplapur refugee camp in Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Yanghee Lee, addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council, said conditions were not ripe for 700,000 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh to go home and regretted that a memo of understanding on repatriation agreed this month between Myanmar and two U.N. aid agencies had not been made public.

Htin Lynn, Myanmar’s Ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva told the forum that his government could not work with Lee, saying her assessment lacked independence, and called for her replacement.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Tom Miles

