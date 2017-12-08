FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. warns against any hasty returns of Rohingya to Myanmar
December 8, 2017 / 10:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.N. warns against any hasty returns of Rohingya to Myanmar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Friday that peace and stability must be restored in Myanmar’s northern Rakhine state before any Rohingyas can return from Bangladesh, under international standards on voluntary repatriation.

Rohingya refugees build a make-shift mosque at Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera

“It is critical that the returns are not rushed or premature,” UNHCR spokesman Adrian Edwards told a Geneva briefing. “People can’t be moving back in into conditions in Rakhine state that simply aren’t sustainable.”

Some 20,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar to Bangladesh in November, and at least 270 so far in December, bringing the total since violence erupted on August 25 to 646,000, according to UNHCR and Leonard Doyle of the International Organization of Migration (IOM).

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Larry King

