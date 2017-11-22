FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. hopes to pressure Myanmar to permit Rohingya repatriation
#World News
November 22, 2017 / 3:31 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. hopes to pressure Myanmar to permit Rohingya repatriation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States hopes its determination that ethnic cleansing occurred against the Rohingya will raise pressure on Myanmar’s military and civilian leadership to respond to the crisis and allow displaced people to return home, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

Rohingya refugee children struggle as they wait to receive food outside the distribution center at Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

“The determination does indicate we feel it was ... organized planned and systematic,” a senior U.S. official told reporters on a conference call. “It does not point the finger at any specific group, but there is a limited number of groups that can be involved in that planning and organization.”

Reporting By David Brunnstrom, Doina Chiacu and Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

