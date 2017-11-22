U.S. hopes to pressure Myanmar to permit Rohingya repatriation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States hopes its determination that ethnic cleansing occurred against the Rohingya will raise pressure on Myanmar’s military and civilian leadership to respond to the crisis and allow displaced people to return home, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

Rohingya refugee children struggle as they wait to receive food outside the distribution center at Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

“The determination does indicate we feel it was ... organized planned and systematic,” a senior U.S. official told reporters on a conference call. “It does not point the finger at any specific group, but there is a limited number of groups that can be involved in that planning and organization.”