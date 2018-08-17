August 17, 2018 / 2:25 PM / Updated 13 minutes ago
U.S. imposes sanctions relating to human rights abuses in Myanmar
Reuters Staff
1 Min Read
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on two Myanmar infantry divisions and four Myanmarese individuals for human rights abuses.
Rohingya refugees, who crossed the border from Myanmar two days before, walk after they received permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue on to the refugee camps, in Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 19, 2017. Reuters photographer Jorge Silva: "This picture was taken after a huge group of people crossed into Bangladesh and then had to wait three days and nights for the Bangladeshi Army's permission to continue walking into the makeshift camps. The line of people seemed endless. Long hours moving slowly across the embankments of the rice field. Mothers with babies and pregnant women, elderly people with illnesses, men carrying their entire life on their shoulders. They were safe from violence, but the challenge of surviving was still waiting for them on this side of the river." REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo
In a statement on its website, the U.S. Treasury Department said it was sanctioning Myanmar’s 33rd and 99th light infantry divisions under a sanctions program that targets people and entities for human rights abuses.